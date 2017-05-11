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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
A Voido rocker by Ron Arad for Magis sits by the outdoor shower, also new.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool