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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Set on the Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel is one of Iceland’s ultimate indulgences. The location is unbeatable for its landscape, curative waters, and wellness services.
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
An outdoor shower is surrounded in teak.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
An open-air shower is the perfect wash station after outdoor recreation at the lake.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
"I want the members to feel completely comfortable and not want to leave,
"I want the members to feel completely comfortable and not want to leave," she says. "The property still maintains a beach-house charm."
Reclaimed and recycled cypress beams measure 16 inches tall, six inches wide and are 36 feet long. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.