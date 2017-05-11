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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
The secluded location of the house at the edge of a retired shale bank allows the luxury of an open outdoor shower. Corrugated steel siding provides a durable, zero-maintenance exterior finish and captures the changing sun and woodland shadows.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The bedroom opens out onto a small rear deck with potted plants and an outdoor shower.
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
An open-air shower is the perfect wash station after outdoor recreation at the lake.
Outdoor shower