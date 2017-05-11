Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Set on the Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel is one of Iceland’s ultimate indulgences. The location is unbeatable for its landscape, curative waters, and wellness services.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.