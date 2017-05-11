Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The girls rinse off in the partially enclosed shower outside the master bathroom. “The kids really love the ups and downs and ins and outs of the house,” says Daniela.
An outdoor shower.