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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
An outdoor shower is at the ready for post-beach cleanups.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
"I want the members to feel completely comfortable and not want to leave," she says. "The property still maintains a beach-house charm."
Outdoor shower
A poolside outdoor shower.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool