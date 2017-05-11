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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The secluded location of the house at the edge of a retired shale bank allows the luxury of an open outdoor shower. Corrugated steel siding provides a durable, zero-maintenance exterior finish and captures the changing sun and woodland shadows.
An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
An outdoor shower.