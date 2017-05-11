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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.