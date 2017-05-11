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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
There are two outdoor showers. The upstairs one is an extension off the master bath, with shades for privacy. The fixtures are by Sonoma Forge.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool