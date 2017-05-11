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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/locations : woodland

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
To date, the pair and their pals have built a compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, an outdoor shower, and, now, a redwood cabin where an ever widening network of friends gather for skill-sharing workshops and events.
Molly and Jeff wanted their guests to have creature comforts, so early on they built an outdoor shower that’s illuminated by string lights at night.
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.