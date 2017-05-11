Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/landscapes : trees

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Trees Design Photos and Ideas

While Nature Pod pictured here has a showerhead installed outside, it is normally placed in the in the bathroom behind a glass door (or a curtain if the home is purchased without insulation).
An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
The outdoor shower is in constant use and was a request from the clients. It’s accessed through the indoor shower.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
To date, the pair and their pals have built a compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, an outdoor shower, and, now, a redwood cabin where an ever widening network of friends gather for skill-sharing workshops and events.
The girls rinse off in the partially enclosed shower outside the master bathroom. “The kids really love the ups and downs and ins and outs of the house,” says Daniela.
Molly and Jeff wanted their guests to have creature comforts, so early on they built an outdoor shower that’s illuminated by string lights at night.
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
An outdoor shower.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
The angled walls have created opportunity for a sheltered porch and outdoor shower.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Just like the interior, the outdoor shower is an exercise in reduction and contrast: It’s merely a boulder placed under a showerhead on the side of the building. “If you really strain your eyes, you can see perhaps one other house,” Cheshire says of the vista.
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.