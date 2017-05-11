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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
With the home being located just minutes from the beach, the outdoor shower from Kohler's Purist collection is a perfect spot to rinse off after excursions.
Outdoor shower
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool