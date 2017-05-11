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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
With the home being located just minutes from the beach, the outdoor shower from Kohler's Purist collection is a perfect spot to rinse off after excursions.
Outdoor shower
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.