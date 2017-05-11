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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/furniture : chair

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
“The clients’ art collection is so inspiring and engaging that we wanted to make sure that our design decisions enhanced the collection and didn’t overpowered the artwork,” Damonte says. The living room and deck were constructed on-site.
Inside, the voluminous living area features a double-height fireplace clad in cedar and large-format tiles—both of which are echoed along the facade as well. Full-height windows wrap around the opposite corner, providing an abundance of sunlight and helping to naturally heat the space during wintertime.
Living Room
Living Room
Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.
The living area features a weathered metal fireplace, warm wood furniture, and travertine floors sourced by Destefano Marble & Granite.
Measuring 2,018 square feet, the single-family residence has been tenderly cared for since its completion, offering a unique chance to step back in time. With a ribbon of transom windows along its front side, the midcentury also has an expansive windows spanning across the back.
All of the fixed furniture is designed by Sundberg and made of oak. The clients worked with a local designer on the custom furniture, like the green sofa and chair in the living room. While the trees surrounding the property offer a decent amount of privacy, billowy white curtains add an additional layer.
In the kitchen, light-colored, ash-veneer custom cabinetry is balanced with charcoal Silestone quartz counters.
An extra bedroom and bath can be found down the hall. The floors are oak, while poplar was used on the ceiling.
Tall glass windows in the living room frame the view.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
Originally, the kitchen was in the center of the house disrupting the flow between the dining room and the living room. Flipping the rooms allowed for the addition of the fireplace in the great room.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
A Focus fireplace offers a 360-degree view of the fire and doesn’t block sight lines.
"The idea of the building is to ‘hang’ it over the valley and open it to the valley by continuous windows," says the firm.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
The living room flows into the kitchen and dining area, placed before a natural backdrop.
A Fameg Armchair B-1234 and Sean Dix Forte Rectangular Glass Coffee Table from Remodern adorn the living room.
Board-formed concrete punctuates the home, including in the living room, where it frames the fireplace. The sofa is by Montauk.
The living room features a custom-designed, built-in fireplace.
Windows and natural light surround the living room with a locally made Haiku Home ceiling fan.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
Interior finishes include wide-plank European white oak flooring, Pietra Serena limestone slab inlays, rift cut white oak cabinetry, and wax steel detailing.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
A view of the living area from the kitchen. The luxury gas fireplace is from Ortal.
Seen at night, the sumptuous living area features modern furnishings and a long wood-burning fireplace.
Interior view East
Partial View of Los Angeles at Night
Partial View of Los Angeles
Living Area
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."
In Greenwater, Washington, a courtyard house on a river was designed with a steel-clad fireplace mass that separates the living room from a covered outdoor patio.
This six-bedroom villa in Brussels ha a cut-in stone fireplace underneath a glass-enclosed walkway.
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.
A Town and Country Fireplace anchors the living room, providing a warm space to enjoy the views of the outdoors.
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