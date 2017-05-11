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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/lighting : wall

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In Greenwater, Washington, a courtyard house on a river was designed with a steel-clad fireplace mass that separates the living room from a covered outdoor patio.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
In the main house, large windows allow the forest to enter the living space, an effect opposite from its exterior presence.