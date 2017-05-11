Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The interiors of the cabins showcases a concrete ceiling and walls and wood flooring.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
“The clients’ art collection is so inspiring and engaging that we wanted to make sure that our design decisions enhanced the collection and didn’t overpowered the artwork,” Damonte says. The living room and deck were constructed on-site.
Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.
All of the fixed furniture is designed by Sundberg and made of oak. The clients worked with a local designer on the custom furniture, like the green sofa and chair in the living room. While the trees surrounding the property offer a decent amount of privacy, billowy white curtains add an additional layer.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Interior finishes include wide-plank European white oak flooring, Pietra Serena limestone slab inlays, rift cut white oak cabinetry, and wax steel detailing.
Partial View of Los Angeles at Night
Partial View of Los Angeles
Living Area
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
The living and dining area have ceilings that reach as high as 25-feet in sections.
The cabinets above the ribbon fireplace hides the entertainment system.
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.
A Town and Country Fireplace anchors the living room, providing a warm space to enjoy the views of the outdoors.
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces