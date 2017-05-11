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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/furniture : lamps

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
A Honka Fusion log house is split into two separate living units with a shared entrance, Savukvartsi is energy efficient with very small carbon footprint.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
Interior view East
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."