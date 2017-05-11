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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.
All of the fixed furniture is designed by Sundberg and made of oak. The clients worked with a local designer on the custom furniture, like the green sofa and chair in the living room. While the trees surrounding the property offer a decent amount of privacy, billowy white curtains add an additional layer.
Originally, the kitchen was in the center of the house disrupting the flow between the dining room and the living room. Flipping the rooms allowed for the addition of the fireplace in the great room.
Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.
The living room features a custom-designed, built-in fireplace.
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
Interior finishes include wide-plank European white oak flooring, Pietra Serena limestone slab inlays, rift cut white oak cabinetry, and wax steel detailing.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The layout includes an open-plan living room, dining area, and kitchen, along with one bedroom, and two bathrooms.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
A view of the living area from the kitchen. The luxury gas fireplace is from Ortal.
Partial View of Los Angeles at Night
Partial View of Los Angeles
Living Area
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."
A Town and Country Fireplace anchors the living room, providing a warm space to enjoy the views of the outdoors.
A piece by John Belingheri hangs in the living room of the Bancroft family’s home, which is centered by an Antonio Citterio sofa and Robert Marinelli tables.
View of living room in original section of the home
A 13-foot-wide sliding door by Portes Unis St-Michel opens the rear exterior onto a terrace, where the owners spend much of their time. The Series Skyline fireplace by Marquis and movable furniture make the garden an extension of the living space in all seasons.
Living Room