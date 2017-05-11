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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Living Room
Living Room
In the kitchen, light-colored, ash-veneer custom cabinetry is balanced with charcoal Silestone quartz counters.
An extra bedroom and bath can be found down the hall. The floors are oak, while poplar was used on the ceiling.
Tall glass windows in the living room frame the view.