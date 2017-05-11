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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/lighting : floor

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Honka Fusion log house is split into two separate living units with a shared entrance, Savukvartsi is energy efficient with very small carbon footprint.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
A view of the living area from the kitchen. The luxury gas fireplace is from Ortal.
Seen at night, the sumptuous living area features modern furnishings and a long wood-burning fireplace.
Living Area
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.