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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/lighting : recessed

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.
Inside, the voluminous living area features a double-height fireplace clad in cedar and large-format tiles—both of which are echoed along the facade as well. Full-height windows wrap around the opposite corner, providing an abundance of sunlight and helping to naturally heat the space during wintertime.
Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.
The living area features a weathered metal fireplace, warm wood furniture, and travertine floors sourced by Destefano Marble & Granite.
The two simple volumes are intersected by an internal courtyard that maintains visual transparency between the front and back of the home.
Measuring 2,018 square feet, the single-family residence has been tenderly cared for since its completion, offering a unique chance to step back in time. With a ribbon of transom windows along its front side, the midcentury also has an expansive windows spanning across the back.
A corner window unit in the living room offers a full view of the swimming pool, with narrow sight lines and a slim corner post. Additional windows wrap around both sides of the room.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
The home's living room is a midcentury-inspired oasis.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
The living room flows into the kitchen and dining area, placed before a natural backdrop.
Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.
Board-formed concrete punctuates the home, including in the living room, where it frames the fireplace. The sofa is by Montauk.
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
Interior finishes include wide-plank European white oak flooring, Pietra Serena limestone slab inlays, rift cut white oak cabinetry, and wax steel detailing.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
A view of the living area from the kitchen. The luxury gas fireplace is from Ortal.
Partial View of Los Angeles at Night
Partial View of Los Angeles
Living Area
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
The cabinets above the ribbon fireplace hides the entertainment system.
This six-bedroom villa in Brussels ha a cut-in stone fireplace underneath a glass-enclosed walkway.
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
A piece by John Belingheri hangs in the living room of the Bancroft family’s home, which is centered by an Antonio Citterio sofa and Robert Marinelli tables.
Vertical wood elements separate the main living room from the kitchen area, while still emphasizing openness.
As seen from the main entrance, the living room faces the pool and patio where one can sit and enjoy the breeze and sunlight from the outdoors while sitting comfortably inside.