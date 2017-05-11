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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/lighting : track

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
The living room features a custom-designed, built-in fireplace.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
In the main house, large windows allow the forest to enter the living space, an effect opposite from its exterior presence.
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces