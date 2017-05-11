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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/floors : slate

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
This six-bedroom villa in Brussels ha a cut-in stone fireplace underneath a glass-enclosed walkway.