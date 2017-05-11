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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The two simple volumes are intersected by an internal courtyard that maintains visual transparency between the front and back of the home.
A corner window unit in the living room offers a full view of the swimming pool, with narrow sight lines and a slim corner post. Additional windows wrap around both sides of the room.
Originally, the kitchen was in the center of the house disrupting the flow between the dining room and the living room. Flipping the rooms allowed for the addition of the fireplace in the great room.
White brick walls provide a textured backdrop for light and shadows to play.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
A Focus fireplace offers a 360-degree view of the fire and doesn’t block sight lines.
"The idea of the building is to ‘hang’ it over the valley and open it to the valley by continuous windows," says the firm.
Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.
Board-formed concrete punctuates the home, including in the living room, where it frames the fireplace. The sofa is by Montauk.
Main House Living
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
Windows and natural light surround the living room with a locally made Haiku Home ceiling fan.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
A view of the living area from the kitchen. The luxury gas fireplace is from Ortal.
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."
In Greenwater, Washington, a courtyard house on a river was designed with a steel-clad fireplace mass that separates the living room from a covered outdoor patio.
View of living room in original section of the home