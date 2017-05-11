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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/furniture : recliner

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.
This San Francisco home in the Theatre Lofts building, built in 1926 as a movie palace, was given a sophisticated upgrade by LOCZIdesign for a couple. A new study makes it possible for the husband to read and work late into the night, while the wife sleeps upstairs. The modern fireplace is clad in ceramic tile with a subtle textural pattern.
The cabinets above the ribbon fireplace hides the entertainment system.
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.