Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/lighting : table

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
A Fameg Armchair B-1234 and Sean Dix Forte Rectangular Glass Coffee Table from Remodern adorn the living room.
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."