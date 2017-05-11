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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/lighting : ceiling

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The interiors of the cabins showcases a concrete ceiling and walls and wood flooring.
"The owner wanted some part of the house to be more cozy, and the vibrantly colored Roche Bobois sofa did the trick,
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
The home's living room is a midcentury-inspired oasis.
A Focus fireplace offers a 360-degree view of the fire and doesn’t block sight lines.
"The idea of the building is to ‘hang’ it over the valley and open it to the valley by continuous windows," says the firm.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.
The living room features a custom-designed, built-in fireplace.
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
Windows and natural light surround the living room with a locally made Haiku Home ceiling fan.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
Seen at night, the sumptuous living area features modern furnishings and a long wood-burning fireplace.
Interior view West
Interior view East
Partial View of Los Angeles at Night
Partial View of Los Angeles
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
Welcome Home
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."
The living and dining area have ceilings that reach as high as 25-feet in sections.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
In the main house, large windows allow the forest to enter the living space, an effect opposite from its exterior presence.
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Vertical wood elements separate the main living room from the kitchen area, while still emphasizing openness.
As seen from the main entrance, the living room faces the pool and patio where one can sit and enjoy the breeze and sunlight from the outdoors while sitting comfortably inside.