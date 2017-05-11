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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon/furniture : table

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Table Design Photos and Ideas

The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
"The idea of the building is to ‘hang’ it over the valley and open it to the valley by continuous windows," says the firm.
The living room features a custom-designed, built-in fireplace.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
Seen at night, the sumptuous living area features modern furnishings and a long wood-burning fireplace.
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.