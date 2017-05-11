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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood

Kitchen Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Ikea Veddinge cabinets get personality from Plank Hardware's Squiggle pulls and Circular knobs in lilac. Mosa tiles in Chili create a vibrant backsplash, while maple butcher block countertops add warmth to the compact but functional ADU kitchen.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
An enormous bread oven was uncovered during the works, completely changing the vision for the new kitchen. As a result, the couple had to re-apply for planning permissions to incorporate it into the kitchen. The blue Verner Panton Flower Pot pendant lamp over the center island is a nod to the blue staircase and acts as a counterpoint to the earthy tones. “It’s one of my favorite purchases for the house,” says Simon.
Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
The main floor spans 200 square feet, and the loft is 65 square feet.
The flooring are custom green vinyl floor tiles ($800) from Etsy shop Marzipan Days, installed over the existing floor and sealed, while the wallpaper is the exact pattern that Kara admired in Quebec City coffee shop two years ago, bought on sale from Anthropologie for $700.
The Alden Mason House, built for Seattle artist Alden Mason in 1958, features a sloping roof and a surrounding outdoor deck, maximizing natural light amidst its wooded setting.
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
The foldout bench top in the kitchen is the only detail from IKEA.
Horne’s mother chose to decorate the interior with lighter woods and dark walls. The dramatic contrast pairs well with the breathtaking views.
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. “We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside,” says Helena. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
The tree house's floors, walls, ceiling, and built-in furniture are wrapped in wood, connecting the interior to the outdoors.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
The family dog, Bruno, "loves to nap by the fireplace,
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
ESCAPE's new line of all-electric tiny homes are finished with white birch flooring, walls, and ceilings. The pale wood tone offers a fresh aesthetic that ties to nature.
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
If you frequently entertain guests in your home, or love holding long leisurely dinner parties on the weekends, it’s a good idea to keep these points in mind when designing or remodeling your kitchen. Here are some tips on how to turn this functional area into a space that's fit and fun for gatherings.
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."
Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
Brandon <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">and Gabi Fox—a husband-and-wife team of photographers— transformed a 1972 Airstream Overlander into a mobile live/work studio that lets them fulfill their life-long passions through an unconventional lifestyle. The Seattle-based couple run their photography business out of the renovated Airstream, traveling the country to shoot weddings and elopements. </span>
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Sunlight from the leafy courtyard dapples the airy kitchen.
Bespoke inbuilt solutions, such as the cut-out cabinetry knobs, enhance the minimalist flair.
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