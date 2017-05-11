All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood

493 Kitchen Wood Counters Design Photos And Ideas

The paneling in the Acorn model is locally sourced sugar pine, contrasted with reclaimed Redwood accents. Any wood that O’Donnell can’t salvage is FSC-certified.
A glimpse down the aisle of the El Toro. The Hobbit wood stove from Salamander Stoves is a cozy accent.
Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
Wood finishes continue into the light-filled kitchen, which is just steps away from the pool.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
Cedar & Moss lights are installed above the robin's egg blue sink.
Due to the project's relatively modest budget, expensive materials and finishes were used sparingly. Details like this stunning steel staircase were prioritized. The steel fabricator and joiner generated their shop drawings from Downie North’s 3D model, resulting in a seamless connection from the ground-floor concrete slab to the floor above.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
A look at the front half of the boat.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The kitchen has matte-black cabinetry and a black faucet at the sink that create an understated, streamlined composition. A skylight provides additional light in the double-height space.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
A bamboo pendant from Wonen Met Lef hangs over the kitchen island.
The spacious new kitchen flows with an open floor plan and neutral palette. IKEA cabinets were "hacked" with custom fronts.
The kitchen in the Joni model features a stainless steel sink and faucet, and a wooden countertop made of logs that John Loerchner milled, planed, joined, and then sealed with floor varnish. A high shelf cleverly disguises extra kitchen items, which helps to reduce clutter.
The kitchen's rich history provides a strong sense of place.
The original miners' quarters now serve as the home's kitchen.
The kitchen has French doors leading out to the patio.
The kitchen's refrigerator and cabinets are efficiently tucked under the steps up to the sleeping loft.
The kitchen has a propane cooktop and oven, ventilated by a stainless steel hood above. A clerestory window and another strategically located in front of the sink keep the kitchen well lit.
The interior reveals a well-lit, warm, and cozy space that is largely dominated by the full-size kitchen, although there is still space for a full bath in the back and a full-sized sofa that can open into to a guest bed.
The home was prefabricated in Turkey and delivered to the site on the back of a flatbed truck. Thanks to the small size, simple design, and carefully selected palette, the project cost just under €10,000.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
With natural wood elements, shiplap siding on both the walls and ceiling, and modern fixtures, the bus has really transformed into a cozy, comfortable home.
Floating wood shelves on brass brackets provide additional storage space while leaving the bus feeling open and airy. A butcher block top, subway tile, and stainless steel sink bring traditional, homey kitchen elements into this school bus.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
The walnut island houses the sink.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
Dark cabinets juxtapose with white shiplap in this simple, functional kitchen. Solar power supplies the electric range top.
All the cabinetry in the kitchen/dining area, including the door into the parlor bathroom, is of FSC-certified maple. Hand-blown lights of recycled glass hang over the dining table.
The kitchen cabinetry is built from Caribbean walnut.
A pulled-back view of the kitchen shows how the space connects to the rest of the home and opens to the outdoors.
The original kitchen countertops (on the left) are made of teak salvaged from the Battleship Colorado, which was dismantled in 1960 in Bremerton, Washington. Built by master craftsman Flemming Sorensen, the surface is screwed down, and the screws are plugged—mimicking the way the deck of a boat is installed.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes, which are all customizable. They have two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy, which begin at $55,000. Additionally, they offer tiny home shells starting at $17,000, which are perfect if you are looking for a DIY project. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The Oregon wood used for the countertop on the island unit is reclaimed, and came from an old pub on the outskirts of Perth.
The tiny home operates off the grid and draws energy from solar power.
The kitchen occupies the heart of the home. To save on costs, the duo lined the interior walls with shiplap and beadboard. The floors are vinyl.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
The kitchen provides a surprising amount of storage space for a tiny home. There is also a full-size sink, stove, and refrigerator.
Tru Form Tiny optimized the kitchen by extending the counter to the space underneath the stairs.
IKEA-compatible cabinet fronts are becoming more widely available in a range of styles and prices. Options are also growing for custom and non-IKEA cabinets.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
12345...9

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.