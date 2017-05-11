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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Wood Counters Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
With a brick backsplash, it is important to make sure that it is carefully cleaned and sealed with a sealant designed for its specific location. There is a charm with exposed brick that, if that is the look you are going for, you will want to ensure that the brick is in good condition and can withstand being exposed.
The neon pink flamingo, a wedding anniversary gift from Richard to Kristina, adds a punch of color and whimsy to the kitchen.
Beautiful yet practical materials define the home—such as the Indian ink–washed plywood used for the kitchen cabinetry. Purchasing secondhand furnishings from eBay also helped keep costs low and add personality to the home.
The brick pictured is original to the home. “We wanted to connect our new extension against the retained rear wall of our house as a feature and acknowledgement of the original building,” says Richard. “The doorway/opening is actually the original doorway into our side alleyway and garden—we just removed the doors and tidied up slightly.”
White paint brightens the modest kitchen of this Denver home.
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
The Scandinavian-inspired design echoes the aesthetic from their previous Airstream home.