Kitchen Wood Counters Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
Natural and black painted oak cabinets provide plentiful storage in the galley kitchen.
Now, the kitchen's workspace has been considerably expanded, which makes it multi-functional. During the day, it's Kevin's design studio; at night, it's ready for relaxing. Black IKEA cabinetry is a streamlined backdrop for the warm wood accents and geometric wall tile, the latter from Wayfair. The stools are from Blu Dot.
The kitchen backsplash features geometric wall tiles from Wayfair, while floating, open shelves create a pleasing display of mini succulents.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
014.CASA PEX
At Agencie, we believe kitchens are modern-day parlor rooms. We incorporate stunning visual elements into the kitchen. A majestic Lacanche range takes center stage in this kitchen.
Floor to ceiling windows brighten the small footprint. Custom elm wood table by Kaimade.
A mix of old and new was the master plan for the lemon tree house
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.
Kitchen at peninsula with island beyond
Kitchen at island with views of rear yard deck and dining room beyond
Tropical wood Tzalam add warm to the space.

