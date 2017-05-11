Try Dwell+ For Free
All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/lighting : ceiling

114 Kitchen Wood Counters Ceiling Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

The kitchenette is an exercise in space efficiency; a handmade walnut insert covers the sink to maximize counter space.
“I wanted it to feel like an old Airstream, just with a refreshed new face. So I decided to start with white and have only one wood tone, walnut,” says August.
Maddison and Newstadt outfitted the interior with pre-finished cork flooring by Readycork from Premium Floors Australia. Black-painted cabinetry and a built-in bench offset unfinished shiplap timber ceiling and walls.
Molly preparing food in the kitchen. A Crane Light by Andrew Neyer hangs over the countertop, which is accompanied by a pair of Nerd stools by Muuto.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
A hallway behind the kitchen received a 4-meter-long plate glass window (or about 13 feet) in order to lighten up a dark spot in the plan and visually connect to a new courtyard garden.
The island, made from solid American oak, is 4.8 meters long (or almost 16 feet). The profile suspension light from Inlite hangs over it.
The paneling in the Acorn model is locally sourced sugar pine, contrasted with reclaimed Redwood accents. Any wood that O’Donnell can’t salvage is FSC-certified.
A glimpse down the aisle of the El Toro. The Hobbit wood stove from Salamander Stoves is a cozy accent.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
Due to the project's relatively modest budget, expensive materials and finishes were used sparingly. Details like this stunning steel staircase were prioritized. The steel fabricator and joiner generated their shop drawings from Downie North’s 3D model, resulting in a seamless connection from the ground-floor concrete slab to the floor above.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The kitchen has matte-black cabinetry and a black faucet at the sink that create an understated, streamlined composition. A skylight provides additional light in the double-height space.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
A bamboo pendant from Wonen Met Lef hangs over the kitchen island.
The spacious new kitchen flows with an open floor plan and neutral palette. IKEA cabinets were "hacked" with custom fronts.
The kitchen has a propane cooktop and oven, ventilated by a stainless steel hood above. A clerestory window and another strategically located in front of the sink keep the kitchen well lit.
The interior reveals a well-lit, warm, and cozy space that is largely dominated by the full-size kitchen, although there is still space for a full bath in the back and a full-sized sofa that can open into to a guest bed.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
A pulled-back view of the kitchen shows how the space connects to the rest of the home and opens to the outdoors.
The original kitchen countertops (on the left) are made of teak salvaged from the Battleship Colorado, which was dismantled in 1960 in Bremerton, Washington. Built by master craftsman Flemming Sorensen, the surface is screwed down, and the screws are plugged—mimicking the way the deck of a boat is installed.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
The Oregon wood used for the countertop on the island unit is reclaimed, and came from an old pub on the outskirts of Perth.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
Large windows, smart storage solutions, and a minimalist aesthetic helped achieve the open and airy feeling the couple craved.
Sliding door separating the rooms. The heart of the living room. The japanese inspired sliding doors acts fully flexible as room divider. When having guest it can be fully closed and for full privacy a curtain is available. Kitchen can also be closed and noise cancelling when cooking, or fully closed during messy days.
Located in the center of the van, the kitchen divides the sleeping space from the dining/work area. A butcher block countertop, large farm-style sink, matte black faucet, and patterned floor tile provide a modern take on a galley kitchen.
Entrance along with built in closets, fridge & vinotecca
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
The guest suite includes a small patio accessed via the large glass doors, so guests can relax outside and take in the farm sights.
A small kitchenette allows guests to brew a cup of coffee or tea, or prepare a light meal. The brilliant blue, high-gloss cabinets are IKEA, similar to the KALLARP line, adorned with Schoolhouse Electric's Edgecliff Pulls. An oak wood countertop completes the picture.
Container Store finds, like galvanized-steel shelving in the kitchen, maximize storage.
kitchen
kitchen
The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
The light green cabinetry keeps Yojigen Poketto feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
The countertops are birch-wrapped plywood. The matte black hardware and faucet punctuate white cabinets and peel-and-stick tile. The floating shelf holds dishes. There is one set for each member of the family so dirty dishes can't pile up. A magnetic knife strip and mounted paper towel holder saves counter space. The dish rack is folded and stored under the sink when not in use.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
A short wall on the kitchen island hides clutter and keeps the straight lines of the design unmarred. Almost every lighting fixture, including the overhead Artemide Tolomeo light, is movable. The refrigerator and oven are from Fisher and Paykel.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
Skylights dramatically brighten the kitchen.
The splash of red repeats itself in the kitchen oven.
Gray custom cabinetry were created by Shields Custom Carpentry.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Pink quartzite finishes and blackened plywood bulkheads make up the kitchen area, along with ceramics from Year & Day.
The RV's kitchen now boasts freshly painted cabinetry and butcher-block countertops, both of which have been sourced from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
12

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.