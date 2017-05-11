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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/lighting : ceiling

Kitchen Wood Counters Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
The main floor spans 200 square feet, and the loft is 65 square feet.
The flooring are custom green vinyl floor tiles ($800) from Etsy shop Marzipan Days, installed over the existing floor and sealed, while the wallpaper is the exact pattern that Kara admired in Quebec City coffee shop two years ago, bought on sale from Anthropologie for $700.
The Alden Mason House, built for Seattle artist Alden Mason in 1958, features a sloping roof and a surrounding outdoor deck, maximizing natural light amidst its wooded setting.
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
ESCAPE's new line of all-electric tiny homes are finished with white birch flooring, walls, and ceilings. The pale wood tone offers a fresh aesthetic that ties to nature.
Brandon <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">and Gabi Fox—a husband-and-wife team of photographers— transformed a 1972 Airstream Overlander into a mobile live/work studio that lets them fulfill their life-long passions through an unconventional lifestyle. The Seattle-based couple run their photography business out of the renovated Airstream, traveling the country to shoot weddings and elopements. </span>
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The kitchen, infused in an inky palette, was opened up from a traditional peninsula to floating bar seating.
In the kitchen, flat-front cabinetry from MTR joins Inax' round Pom Ponette backsplash tile with a slightly transparent pastel glaze.
Anna’s cousin, Marek, made the spruce sliding door that leads to the bathroom. To preserve floor space, a beechwood dining table built into the kitchen cabinetry folds down when it’s not in use.
Anna and Jakob chat on the ladder that accesses the sleeping loft. Made from cast iron piping and backed with botanical wallpaper, it was designed by Anna’s mother, Barbara, and built by family friend Wieslaw Siola.
Ample storage in the kitchen allows Magdalena to tuck away her ceramic projects—a new pandemic hobby she took up after her kids bought her a pottery wheel for her birthday.
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
A short hall connects the kitchen to the bathroom and holds integrated shelving, a wardrobe, and an electrical box. The open stair treads leading up to the sleeping loft save on space and keep sight lines open.
Douglas fir paneling and ceiling beams punctuate the crisp white space, complementing Baltic birch plywood cabinetry and white oak countertops in the kitchen.
Connoisseurs of living tiny, Heather and Kevin Fritz started their own design-build business to offer truly custom solutions.
A Cove 5 metal fireplace from Charnwood warms up the 215-square-foot cabin.
The kitchen is outfitted with two solid French walnut counters, a refrigerator, a gas stove with an oven and four burners, a sink, and plenty of cabinetry that's painted a mint green tone.
The dining area displays a solid French walnut table that extends and can accommodate up to four people.
The micro home movement paints a rosy picture of financial freedom, simplicity, and self-determination—but going small comes with its own set of challenges.
Nick Dignard and Marie-Catherine P. Émond built this 256-square-foot cabin, an A-Frame structure enveloped by two extended wings, to celebrate a love of outdoor sports. Located in Québec’s Lac-Beauport, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are filled with natural light so that the cabin feels as if it’s actually outside.
Pots, pans, cutlery, and shelves are hung on a pegboard wall in the kitchen, offering a clever way to utilize space that would be otherwise wasted.
Road-Haus features thoughtfully crafted details throughout, such as the leather pulls on the kitchen cabinetry.
The cozy living space features a fireplace with a mantel that doubles as a shelf or coffee table. There is the option of either an electric fireplace or a more expensive gas fireplace.
"By utilizing more windows, our homes bring the outdoors in, providing lots of natural light," says Mackay.
Rather than wasting precious square-footage on a utility room, the mechanics for the cabin (an on-demand water heat and a two-stage water filter) are housed in two of the kitchenette’s wall cabinets. For cooking, there’s a two-burner induction stove and full-size sink. Most of the cooking is done outside on the grill.
An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman &amp; Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.
The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
The customized home features a kitchen with plenty of storage—including cabinets, drawers and cubbies beneath the staircase. “Cabinets beneath the stairs leading to the master loft hold our refrigerator, microwave, clothing, shoes, and board games,” Amy says. “We can fit a surprising amount of things because the stairs are so deep.”
The kitchen island features a top made from concrete and rimu, a native New Zealand timber. As rimu is no longer harvested, the piece was pulled from a swamp and is potentially around 1,000 years old. The split between the concrete and timber reflects the split between the flooring materials. “The faceted form of the island ties into our concept and links to the fractured forms on the exterior of the house,” says Craig.
A kitchenette includes a brass backsplash, stainless-steel sink, and black timber cabinetry where a fridge is tucked away.
The kitchen countertops are made of oiled soapstone, and the backsplash features Heath Ceramics tiles. The island is a Carrara marble slab fitted onto an industrial base from Big Daddy's Antiques.
A small kitchen island sits opposite a rammed earth fireplace. “This home is a very delicate balance of materials and form,” says architect Tono Mirai. “My design concept is not to add anything extra, and I aim to construct earth walls in a very sophisticated and contemporary way.”
Two friends spent three years reviving this 16th-century Basque church near Bilbao, Spain. Abandoned since the late 1970s, the church was in need of serious repair. The roof had caved in and vegetation had thoroughly invaded the structure. Built in the mid-16th century, with some add-ons in the form of an 18th-century bell tower and sacristy, the church had obvious archaeological and historical value.
A subway-tile backsplash, Tasmanian Oak plywood counters and white cabinetry maintains a light, fresh aesthetic in the kitchen. "I wanted a natural look," says Ashlee.
Interior Designer Stephanie Dyer in the completed project.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
Removing the dropped ceilings had a dramatic effect on the perceived size of the room. “I think the ceiling height alone changed how that space felt,” says Dyer.
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