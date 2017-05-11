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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Wood Counters Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

With a brick backsplash, it is important to make sure that it is carefully cleaned and sealed with a sealant designed for its specific location. There is a charm with exposed brick that, if that is the look you are going for, you will want to ensure that the brick is in good condition and can withstand being exposed.
The symmetry in this room immediately brings a sense of relief, making both order and comfort available.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
These custom laminate kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks— add a pop of color to this Seattle kitchen.
Interior House
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Kitchen
Garden Avenue Renovation - Kitchen