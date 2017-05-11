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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Wood Counters Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

With a brick backsplash, it is important to make sure that it is carefully cleaned and sealed with a sealant designed for its specific location. There is a charm with exposed brick that, if that is the look you are going for, you will want to ensure that the brick is in good condition and can withstand being exposed.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
A hallway behind the kitchen received a 4-meter-long plate glass window (or about 13 feet) in order to lighten up a dark spot in the plan and visually connect to a new courtyard garden.
The kitchen faucet is the Vola KV1 mixer in black matte and the sink is the Abey SOHO Sink in black.
The island, made from solid American oak, is 4.8 meters long (or almost 16 feet). The profile suspension light from Inlite hangs over it.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
Entrance along with built in closets, fridge & vinotecca
kitchen
The sink was relocated for functionality and new windows above it installed so the owner can look out over the garden. The perimeter counters are composed of custom-made 15-Ply birch with oak butcher block style veneer and the island is topped with Caesarstone. A new bar area with two under-counter fridges and a pop-up TV replaced a pony wall from the 70s.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Atlas designed the wet bar to meld seamlessly with the modular shelving that encircles the kitchen.
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.