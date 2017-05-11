Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Wood Counters Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
The stainless-steel and timber island maximizes space with a secret hatch that opens to add extra surface area for food prep.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
“Your tiny house can adjust as your changing needs, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between,” says Nobel.