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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Wood Counters Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
"The tiny backsplash is perhaps my favorite addition," says Bonnie of the kitchen remodel. "I think I did more research on flexible grout than I have on anything before. We ended up using Tec AccuColor Unsanded Grout mixed with Tec Acrylic Grout Additive for increase flexibility, and so far so great." The backsplash is Salt Wood Chip by Mudtile.
The Dometic Range oven has three burners and a glass lid for extra counter space. The walnut countertops were locally made by Adam Garret Designs.
Finishing the kitchen cabinets was Bonnie's biggest challenge. "I initially stained the cabinets a deep walnut color but when my plan for quartz countertops fell through I decided to use real walnut for the countertops instead. I deconstructed the cabinets (again) and began the process of sanding and painting over the stain. It was tedious, but I'm so glad I did it." The cabinets are painted Light Blue by Farrow and Ball and fitted with Emtek hardware.
The kitchen and dining connects to the living room.
Kitchen with live edge walnut island slab
Kitchen and kitchen island area.