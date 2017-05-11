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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/appliances : microwave

Kitchen Wood Counters Microwave Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
The flooring are custom green vinyl floor tiles ($800) from Etsy shop Marzipan Days, installed over the existing floor and sealed, while the wallpaper is the exact pattern that Kara admired in Quebec City coffee shop two years ago, bought on sale from Anthropologie for $700.
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."
The kitchen, infused in an inky palette, was opened up from a traditional peninsula to floating bar seating.
A short hall connects the kitchen to the bathroom and holds integrated shelving, a wardrobe, and an electrical box. The open stair treads leading up to the sleeping loft save on space and keep sight lines open.
Douglas fir paneling and ceiling beams punctuate the crisp white space, complementing Baltic birch plywood cabinetry and white oak countertops in the kitchen.
Connoisseurs of living tiny, Heather and Kevin Fritz started their own design-build business to offer truly custom solutions.
A Cove 5 metal fireplace from Charnwood warms up the 215-square-foot cabin.
Nick Dignard and Marie-Catherine P. Émond built this 256-square-foot cabin, an A-Frame structure enveloped by two extended wings, to celebrate a love of outdoor sports. Located in Québec’s Lac-Beauport, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are filled with natural light so that the cabin feels as if it’s actually outside.
Removing the dropped ceilings had a dramatic effect on the perceived size of the room. “I think the ceiling height alone changed how that space felt,” says Dyer.
Per the clients’ request, the kitchen skews to a predominantly white color palette, with the bespoke island providing contrast.
The orange custom cabinets in the kitchen were specially manufactured by Factory Tool.
The kitchen features oak woodwork, black fixtures and fittings, and black hexagonal tiles that mimic the lines of the local landscape and represent the “basalt columns and moodiness of Iceland”.
A ceiling cut-out connects the lower-level to an upstairs library/hang-out space, and also fashions a light well lined in Heath Ceramics tile.
The new kitchen is defined by a 14-foot island and bank of windows overlooking the backyard. The counters are stainless steel and maple butcher block. The ceiling sconces are Cedar & Moss.
"The drawer pulls are leather straps that I stained," Shaffer says. "We didn’t want any metal hardware in the kitchen since it’s reasonably small and we were afraid of bumping into it. And we just loved the look of leather drawer pulls!"
"We have a surprising amount of cabinetry for a kitchen of this size and we utilize all of it," Shaffer says.
Bailey integrated red and yellow accents throughout the cabin in a nod to its ’70s origins. Paprika-colored Heath tile bedecks the backsplash. The matte-black, enamel cast iron pan is by Crane Cookware.
White oak details add a touch of warmth to the black kitchen while stainless-steel stools, countertops, and appliances bring an industrial edge.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
Find out how tiny homes fit everything in such a small amount of square footage with these free floor plans.
Around the perimeter of the kitchen, Reform Basis cabinets complement richly textured white oak countertops. Professional-grade DCS appliances offer modern convenience.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
The mezzanine above the open-plan kitchen is a loft bedroom with a set of twin beds, where guests can sleep.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
Interior House
The kitchen features a mix of rammed-earth walls, strandboard-and-bamboo cabinets, and stainless steel counters. The appliances are by Fisher & Paykel, the faucet is by Plumbline, and the pendants are by Bruck.
A family of five live comfortably and stylishly in a freshly renovated 180-square-foot camper.
The compact kitchen features a ceramic tile backsplash.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
Architect Kevin Alter integrated wood from the original bungalow into the kitchen and covered the island in Carrara marble, with an interior clad in wood. A long table extends from the side of the island, and wine storage is integrated into one end of the island. New appliances include a Wolf range, a Broan hood, and a Miele oven and refrigerator. The Fucsia pendant lights are by Achille Castiglioni for Flos.
Finding the right fixtures to match the style Axboe was looking for was a challenge, but eventually, she was able to achieve a contemporary, yet warm and inviting look.
Being from Denmark, the family knew that they wanted the home to have a Scandinavian touch. White walls, clean lines, and most importantly, touches of wood throughout keep things warm and inviting. "This is a family home, not a cold art museum," says Axboe. Light oak flooring was used throughout the main level.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The splash of red repeats itself in the kitchen oven.
Gray custom cabinetry were created by Shields Custom Carpentry.
Pink quartzite finishes and blackened plywood bulkheads make up the kitchen area, along with ceramics from Year & Day.
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
At the back of the home, a new extension includes a spacious, modern kitchen.
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
Kitchen & Dining
The biggest changes were made to the kitchen. Here, they removed all the cabinets in the upper section and added open shelving, a vent hood, a backsplash of white hexagon tiles, and lovely gold accents.
"Nobody thought it could be done," states Lauren. "I painted the design plans and posted them on our social media. I'm positive people thought we were foolish wanting to make this old RV look like a tiny home, but voila—isn't she a beauty?"
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