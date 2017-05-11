Kitchen Wood Counters Dishwasher Design Photos and Ideas

Dwell Design Awards View the Winners
Steel open shelves allow the couple to create meaningful vignettes. "It has allowed us to curate these precious pieces, whether from a local ceramicist or other handmade items," notes Lauren. A cowboy painting by Mark Maggiori brings a touch of nostalgia to the space and nods to her childhood in rural Montana.
The new kitchen is a compact eight feet wide—and much more efficient. The IKEA cabinets have been modified and upgraded with hardware, attachments, and fixtures. A Smeg refrigerator replaces a corner cabinet and complements a European-scale cooktop and small oven.
An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman &amp; Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.
The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
A scullery sits behind the kitchen.
The Perezes drink home brewed beer at the kitchen table, which folds down from the wall; the table's underside serves as a chalkboard when folded up.
Three taps at one end of the kitchen pour carbonated water and beer that the couple brews at home.
Interior Designer Stephanie Dyer in the completed project.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
Removing the dropped ceilings had a dramatic effect on the perceived size of the room. “I think the ceiling height alone changed how that space felt,” says Dyer.
The team added a bank of windows above the sink to flood the room with light. The ceiling pendants are from Allied Maker and the stool is the Cherner Counter Stool from Design Within Reach.
Per the clients’ request, the kitchen skews to a predominantly white color palette, with the bespoke island providing contrast.
A ceiling cut-out connects the lower-level to an upstairs library/hang-out space, and also fashions a light well lined in Heath Ceramics tile.
The new kitchen is defined by a 14-foot island and bank of windows overlooking the backyard. The counters are stainless steel and maple butcher block. The ceiling sconces are Cedar & Moss.
New wood floors were laid in a herringbone configuration in the kitchen, and the butcher block counters also have that pattern.
In the kitchen, Rossi pulled down the drywall to expose the unique framing at the peaked ceiling. "When we opened it up, it had that beautiful curved detail," says Rossi. "That's super rare." The team added glass there to emphasize the detail.
The window units over the counter were also salvaged finds.
The kitchen retains its original plan, but it’s been updated with new counters, cabinets, appliances, and lighting. A new wood counter, sink, cantilevered shelf, and cabinets were added opposite the original kitchen counter to create a convenient space for food and drink prep.
White paint brightens the modest kitchen of this Denver home.
A family's dream of living in a converted warehouse becomes a reality when Zen Architects successfully transforms a leaky warehouse from the 1960s into a bright and airy family home—without compromising on comfort or energy efficiency. Bright yellow subway tiles complement dark teal cabinets and colorful dishware.
A galley kitchen—equipped with stainless-steel appliances and countertops—is located on the garden floor and accessed from the main foyer. Steps away is a large pantry that includes additional cabinetry, as well as another sink.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds customizable, eco-friendly compact dwellings. They offer two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy—with a base price of $55,000. The company also offers tiny home shells starting at $17,000. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
Around the perimeter of the kitchen, Reform Basis cabinets complement richly textured white oak countertops. Professional-grade DCS appliances offer modern convenience.
A hallway behind the kitchen received a 4-meter-long plate glass window (or about 13 feet) in order to lighten up a dark spot in the plan and visually connect to a new courtyard garden.
The kitchen faucet is the Vola KV1 mixer in black matte and the sink is the Abey SOHO Sink in black.
The island, made from solid American oak, is 4.8 meters long (or almost 16 feet). The profile suspension light from Inlite hangs over it.
The paneling in the Acorn model is locally sourced sugar pine, contrasted with reclaimed Redwood accents. Any wood that O’Donnell can’t salvage is FSC-certified.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
IKEA-compatible cabinet fronts are becoming more widely available in a range of styles and prices. Options are also growing for custom and non-IKEA cabinets.
Sliding door separating the rooms. The heart of the living room. The japanese inspired sliding doors acts fully flexible as room divider. When having guest it can be fully closed and for full privacy a curtain is available. Kitchen can also be closed and noise cancelling when cooking, or fully closed during messy days.
Interior House
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
Now, the kitchen's workspace has been considerably expanded, which makes it multi-functional. During the day, it's Kevin's design studio; at night, it's ready for relaxing. Black IKEA cabinetry is a streamlined backdrop for the warm wood accents and geometric wall tile, the latter from Wayfair. The stools are from Blu Dot.
The kitchen backsplash features geometric wall tiles from Wayfair, while floating, open shelves create a pleasing display of mini succulents.
kitchen
The sofa is a prototype that never went into production—the base slides out and the two cushions become flat for sleeping. Today, one can buy Risom furniture from a variety of sources, including Knoll, Design Within Reach, and Ralph Pucci.
In kitchens that are looking for a more glam feeling, metallic or reflective tiles and materials can be a great idea. The slight changes in color of this metallic tile backsplash add visual interest and make for a consistent color palette with the stainless steel appliances.
To unify the different living zones, they built DIY floating shelves with wood planks from Bunnings that they painted in the same shade of Haymes Paint as the cabinets.
"I had contemplated something a little bit more 'beachy,' but I have to say that by mixing the industrial elements and the tropical details of the room, I think we struck a good balance." notes Vanderzeil.
Black wooden doorknobs from Australian brand Kethy were used for the cabinet pulls. The couple decided on bowl-shaped knobs for the larger pantry cabinets, and cylindrical knobs for the smaller cupboards.
In search of an affordable cabinet with a beveled profile, Vanderzeil found a system from Australian brand Kaboodle in alpine, which she and McCarthy painted with the gorgeous Bay-Berry green shade from Haymes Paint.
They opted for minimalistic kitchen appliances to not overwhelm the simplistic design.
McCarthy was attached to a long, industrial bench, so the couple designed the kitchen to accommodate this piece of furniture, which now serves as a worktop and breakfast bar.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
Movable and space-saving design elements define this creative family home in the Mission District. The kitchen was given an economical revamp by adding new drawer and door fronts to the existing cabinet boxes. Countertops were replaced with custom fabricated white oak butcher block surfaces, and a complementary white oak kitchen island was installed. A Wolf range, Vent-a-Hood hood, Franke stainless steel sink, and Bosch dishwasher complete the space.
Gray custom cabinetry were created by Shields Custom Carpentry.
