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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/floors : slate

Kitchen Wood Counters Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
The kitchen, infused in an inky palette, was opened up from a traditional peninsula to floating bar seating.
The kitchen also features a large Aga and water provided from the local spring. Wooden counters wrap around the cabinetry, capped on one end by a rounded peninsula.
A look at the kitchen, which offers a large range and an abundance of storage. Beamed ceilings, along with stone floors and walls, retain an authentic look within the space.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
A short wall on the kitchen island hides clutter and keeps the straight lines of the design unmarred. Almost every lighting fixture, including the overhead Artemide Tolomeo light, is movable. The refrigerator and oven are from Fisher and Paykel.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.