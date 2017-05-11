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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/counters : laminate

Kitchen Wood Counters Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

All the amenities packed into a caravan.
The birch cooler has details such as genuine leather handles and dovetail joinery.
The open-plan living, dining and kitchen are located in the largest wing.
The galley allows you to cook outdoors in style.