Kitchen Wood Counters Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Black ceramic tile wraps around the kitchen backsplash.
The kitchen island was custom built on-site by Studio Jackson Scott using Australian Blackbutt.
Vintage hand-blown pendant lighting features in the kitchen, which also has a handmade tile backsplash.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space is outfitted with hoop pine plywood panels. Durable black Formply designates the kitchen area
Artist Stephen Waddell and wife Isabel Kunigk—a landscape designer—remodeled their 1,300-square-foot bungalow with a raised roof and a kitchen that opens up to the living room. The apple-green cabinets were made by Waddell and a friend, and yellow stools add a playful touch.
Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
Due to the project's relatively modest budget, expensive materials and finishes were used sparingly. Details like this stunning steel staircase were prioritized. The steel fabricator and joiner generated their shop drawings from Downie North’s 3D model, resulting in a seamless connection from the ground-floor concrete slab to the floor above.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
The kitchen has matte-black cabinetry and a black faucet at the sink that create an understated, streamlined composition. A skylight provides additional light in the double-height space.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
A bamboo pendant from Wonen Met Lef hangs over the kitchen island.
The spacious new kitchen flows with an open floor plan and neutral palette. IKEA cabinets were "hacked" with custom fronts.
All the cabinetry in the kitchen/dining area, including the door into the parlor bathroom, is of FSC-certified maple. Hand-blown lights of recycled glass hang over the dining table.
Natural and black painted oak cabinets provide plentiful storage in the galley kitchen.
Entrance along with built in closets, fridge & vinotecca
The kitchen is the heart of the home and features a nearly 20-foot-long Tasmanian Oak workbench.
Walls of glass frame views of the lush valley from the kitchen.
Polished concrete floors emphasize the home's utilitarian nature, while the soft oak ceiling lends warmth.
common area
The geometric wallpaper by local designer Brian Paquette adds subtle texture and movement to the space. Inspired by a traditional Japanese pattern book, the design was reproduced on 11x17 paper and applied to the wall using wheat paste.
Now, the kitchen's workspace has been considerably expanded, which makes it multi-functional. During the day, it's Kevin's design studio; at night, it's ready for relaxing. Black IKEA cabinetry is a streamlined backdrop for the warm wood accents and geometric wall tile, the latter from Wayfair. The stools are from Blu Dot.
The guest suite includes a small patio accessed via the large glass doors, so guests can relax outside and take in the farm sights.
A small kitchenette allows guests to brew a cup of coffee or tea, or prepare a light meal. The brilliant blue, high-gloss cabinets are IKEA, similar to the KALLARP line, adorned with Schoolhouse Electric's Edgecliff Pulls. An oak wood countertop completes the picture.
The light green cabinetry keeps Yojigen Poketto feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
Although it mimics the appearance of rickety mining shanties, the home is airtight. Triple-glazed windows and highly insulated walls contribute to its overall net-zero status.
Fans were added for improved air circulation.
Architect Kevin Alter integrated wood from the original bungalow into the kitchen and covered the island in Carrara marble, with an interior clad in wood. A long table extends from the side of the island, and wine storage is integrated into one end of the island. New appliances include a Wolf range, a Broan hood, and a Miele oven and refrigerator. The Fucsia pendant lights are by Achille Castiglioni for Flos.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
In this kitchen and dining room, architect Bergendy Cooke rethought traditional wood panelling using black pigment-stained veneer. The kitchen has expansive surfaces, including a long, wood-topped kitchen island where the couple cook and entertain, and where the children eat and play. "All of the materials were selected for their integrity and longevity," says Bergendy.
The sink was relocated for functionality and new windows above it installed so the owner can look out over the garden. The perimeter counters are composed of custom-made 15-Ply birch with oak butcher block style veneer and the island is topped with Caesarstone. A new bar area with two under-counter fridges and a pop-up TV replaced a pony wall from the 70s.
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.
Here, the worktop is by Worktop Express & Cavendish Equipment.
The kitchen joinery is by Barnaby Reynolds.
Skylights dramatically brighten the kitchen.
To visually expand the space, the architects created a mirrored threshold between the living lounge and the kitchen/dining area. This, along with a "steklobloky" (a post-industrial, Soviet-style glass wall) that stretches up to the ceiling in the bathroom, work together to bring in plenty of natural light.
kitchen
Sliding doors have been installed between the dining and kitchen area so the two zones can be separated when needed.
Kitchen & Dining
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
Large windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors have been integrated into the living space, providing an abundance of natural light, as well as easy access to the outdoor garden space.
On the bathroom side of the sink, there's a vanity mirror.
The centrally located sink does double duty. On the kitchen side, a suspended chalkboard for notes hovers above it. Similar tile in the kitchen backsplash and shower creates continuity. Note the tiny cooktop with integrated, exposed venting above it, which syncs with the industrial concrete on the floor and ceiling.
In the kitchen, white MDF cabinets stow tools. A Lebanese cedar island and stainless-steel countertops provide ample work space—and a place to display treasured items, such as the Buono V60 drip kettle by Hario. The island features a Franke sink with a Vola faucet. The oven is by Siemens.
Another customization of the Basis Linoleum in olive with handles,edges and counter tops done in natural oak.
José Roberto, who says his family is always cooking something, prepares a snack with Jimena on the Ariston gas cooktop installed on the custom table.
Between the common areas and the master bedroom is a timber wall with a bookshelf on one side.
A rosewood bench in the kitchen folds to form an outdoor seat.
When their house was in need of a pick-me-up, a London couple turned to the designer of their favorite coffee shop for an industrial-strength renovation. A Lebanese cedar island and stainless-steel countertops provide ample work space—and a place to display treasured items, such as the Buono V60 drip kettle by Hario. The island features a Franke sink with a Vola faucet. The oven is by Siemens and white MDF cabinets stow tools.
Tag Front designed a rectangular mahogany table with four ottomans nestling underneath, creating a simple brown block when not in use. When guests arrive, the ottomans slide out and there’s plenty of room for four. “I like to have people over and entertain,” Mandi says, “so it was important to have a dinner table that doesn’t take up much space.”
The fully stocked kitchen can be found in the Clubhouse.
