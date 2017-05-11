Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Kitchen Wood Counters Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Don’t skip over the layout. “The most overlooked thing in kitchen design would be space design/planning,” says Curtis Popp of Popp Littrell Architecture. “No amount of expensive materials can compensate for a lack of foresight.”
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
The interior features durable, lightweight vinyl plank flooring, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Cloud White.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
The maple farmhouse table doubles as a kitchen island. The custom sink can be used as a perch for the cutting board, and a small tabletop garden provides herbs for cooking.
The public area of the apartment, which includes the kitchen, has an open floor plan. The floor is a simple concrete solution used in garages which, combined with brass profiles to prevent cracks, unifies the whole floor of the apartment.
A black sink fixture accented with rose gold adds a contemporary note in the light-filled kitchen.
Light wood cabinetry and black-and-white checkerboard flooring create a simple, classic look for the kitchen, where functional elements have been pared back to a bare minimum; there’s a sink and a small amount of cabinetry where hot plates and a microwave are stored. "Our client is not a big cook and often orders out when she’s at home," Hostache says.
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
The ferns encircle the kitchen and even camouflage the refrigerator. "I worked with Tempest Tileworks here in Portland, who made each tile by hand and gave me guidance on how to paint with glaze, which I'd never done before," says Eng-Goetz. The green range is from Lacanche.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
The galley kitchen has been assembled from a reclaimed plans chest, iroko hardwood worktop from Retrouvius, and bespoke cupboard doors made from western red cedar.
A look at the front half of the boat.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
Located in the center of the van, the kitchen divides the sleeping space from the dining/work area. A butcher block countertop, large farm-style sink, matte black faucet, and patterned floor tile provide a modern take on a galley kitchen.
The bathroom’s plywood counter, which supports a vessel sink by Fine Fixtures, has a matte polyurethane finish; the flower pot is by Hay and the mirror is from Target.
Simple shapes rule in this studio building. The shape of the rectangular central window is echoed in the plain cabinets that form the kitchen.
A couple takes a minimalist approach to their Brooklyn apartment, focusing on supple materials, subtle gradations of color, and custom finishes by local craftsmen. The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Bartenschlager designed the white cabinets and is responsible for the walnut counters both on the kitchen island and near the stove.
