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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/cabinets : metal

Kitchen Wood Counters Metal Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The public area of the apartment, which includes the kitchen, has an open floor plan. The floor is a simple concrete solution used in garages which, combined with brass profiles to prevent cracks, unifies the whole floor of the apartment.
Up House by CumuloLimbo Studio
White paint brightens the modest kitchen of this Denver home.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
Originally from Norway, photographer Torkil Stavdal and nutritionist Jeanette Bronée brought a slice of their native Scandinavia to the Catskills when they collaborated with architect Kimberly Peck to design their dream home. In the dining area, Danish modern chairs purchased at Circa Modern are tucked into a wood table from Restoration Hardware. The kitchen cabinets, counters and sink are from IKEA with faucets from Danze.
The huge island is the hub of Andrew Dunbar and Zoee Astrakhan’s kitchen. Metallic cabinetry in the kitchen complements the white cabinets that connect the space to the dining area.
Find out how tiny homes fit everything in such a small amount of square footage with these free floor plans.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
kitchen
"The kitchen itself is generously proportioned, relative to the modest scale of the project, and is centered on the solid Spotted Gum countertop of the kitchen island," says Martin.
In this kitchen and dining room, architect Bergendy Cooke rethought traditional wood panelling using black pigment-stained veneer. The kitchen has expansive surfaces, including a long, wood-topped kitchen island where the couple cook and entertain, and where the children eat and play. "All of the materials were selected for their integrity and longevity," says Bergendy.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
Stainless steel shelving and appliances tie the kitchen into the home's chic, minimalist style.
Sola Kitchens designed Mandy and Ivan’s luxurious kitchen, which features a brass-fronted island, a vintage oak worktop, and stained oak cabinetry.
Kitchen / Dining island
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Stainless steel cabinets such as these by Bulthaup can give kitchens a strong, industrial feel. Stainless steel also reflects natural light, which can help brighten the space.