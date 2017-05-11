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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Wood Counters Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The interior of the Polychrome House pops with color and pattern.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
The kitchen is opposite the dining area.
kitchen