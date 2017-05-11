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All Photos/kitchen/counters : wood/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Wood Counters Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Full- height timber cabinetry and a white kitchen maintains the home's open, airy feel, while the loose furniture stays with the minimal approach
designed by Estúdio Minke
The splash of red repeats itself in the kitchen oven.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table