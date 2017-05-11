All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite

149 Kitchen Granite Counters Design Photos And Ideas

Kitchen with slatted panel that filters natural light and air intake. Workbench of Maximmus Marmoraria. Cabinets executed by Lovato Marcenaria
The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
The kitchen's dark green cabinets contrast nicely with the home's bright white color palette.
Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The renovation opened up the original galley kitchen. A tucked-away screen can close off the kitchen as needed, while the breakfast bar provides a casual spot to eat and additional prep space.
A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
The overhanging brass lights add a warm glow to the space, which nicely complements the cool pink and blue tones seen throughout the house.
Above the granite counter, a custom light by Volker Haug provides a pop of contrast.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
The Anton Mini wall sconces in the entrance hall are also by Volker Haug.
The expanded central kitchen occupies the heart of the home. The kitchen island is wrapped in reclaimed Douglas fir and topped with a white granite countertop. The countertops in the rear are black-flamed granite.
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
Gray cabinets are paired with granite countertops and a white marble island from Vermont.
The backsplash and countertops are made from granite. Terrazzo marble lines the kitchen floor.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The view from the kitchen towards the bedroom and bathroom.
The kitchen has an induction cooktop from Jenn-Air, a work station sink, and a dark granite countertop.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The updated, modern kitchen has plenty of counter space.
In this guide, we break down the benefits and costs of laminate, wood, concrete, stainless steel, engineered quartz, granite, and marble.
He worked with Kartheiser’s existing appliances in the kitchen, trading the old cabinetry for new teak.
A long counter provides plenty of space to lay out big meals, and the breakfast bar is an ideal spot to relax with a snack while engaging in chit chat with those busy cooking. Ormonde Construction installed the kitchen’s soapstone countertops.
Patinated metal was used to create the arc of the kitchen cabinet.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
In the kitchen the designers paired ancient Sicilian decorated tiles with a refreshed, modern layout.
The kitchen features the original wood-paneled ceiling, polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry from Woodline Design, a black granite countertop, and stools from Restoration Hardware.
The kitchen barstools are from Ligne Roset. Vintage, Jacques Biny black enameled metal pendants from the 1960s maintain a retro feel.
The kitchen features custom-stained, white oak cabinetry and honed granite countertops—plus plenty of storage.
The homeowners take a seat at the island of their kitchen.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a granite island with a breakfast bar, and a butler's pantry.
The open-concept living plan includes a well-appointed chef's kitchen.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
Soft-toned wood finishes are the perfect touch for white kitchens with black countertops. The ribbon-mahogany seen here was built by Andrew Greene of Potomac Woodwork.
Marble countertops of black and white with kitchen cabinets finished in sparkling white are offset by a unique glass backsplash, which offers a hint of the surrounding rainforest.
White kitchens with black countertops don’t have to give a harsh vibe. This crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen boasts high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG. An arched carriage entrance and exposed beams connect the kitchen to this home’s rich past.
Cambrian black granite countertops lie in contrast with white cabinetry below and open shelves above in this contemporary kitchen. "One of the favorite things I have to do in the kitchen is wash dishes, just because it’s such a delightful view out the window," says the owner.
Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
A pair of environmentally attuned architects combined adjoining properties in a Los Angeles canyon to house their modernist menagerie. With exposed industrial materials for finishes, the interior includes hand-troweled, waxed concrete floors, Douglas fir beams, and sealed-plywood ceilings. The open kitchen’s island, topped with soapstone, doubles as a bookcase for the living room.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
BDDW bar stools are combined with a waterfall-edge Aged Petite Granit kitchen island.
Spanish designer/architect Jorge Pensi designed the new Poggenpohl +MODO kitchen, which features honed granite countertops and high-end, fully integrated appliances.
A look at the spacious eating area, office nook, and a bespoke built-in daybed, completed with a reading light. Large doors open the space to the outdoors for integrated indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
The kitchen has been recently updated and features an island with bar seating.
The dining area and kitchen.
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
Kitchen
