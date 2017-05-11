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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Granite Counters Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.