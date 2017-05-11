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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/floors : marble

Kitchen Granite Counters Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen, fitted with maple cabinetry, opens up to a redwood deck that connects to the master bedroom.
The backsplash and countertops are made from granite. Terrazzo marble lines the kitchen floor.