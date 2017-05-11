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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/backsplashes : mosaic tile

Kitchen Granite Counters Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen was updated prior to 2014 with black honed granite countertops and a punchy tile backsplash.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
Kitchen