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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/sinks : vessel

Kitchen Granite Counters Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

White kitchens with black countertops don’t have to give a harsh vibe. This crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen boasts high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG. An arched carriage entrance and exposed beams connect the kitchen to this home’s rich past.